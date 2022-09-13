There is sufficient evidence confirming criminal actions of Azerbaijani forces against civilian population- Armenia MoD 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Starting from midnight till now the Azerbaijani units continue targeting the border settlements and civilian infrastructure, Armenian Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

“On the background of this obvious reality, the claims of the Azerbaijan side that they do not target the civilian population, are becoming more than absurd. There are sufficient evidences which confirm the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the civilian population”, he said.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.