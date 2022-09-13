Situation in some sections of Armenian-Azerbaijan border remains tense - Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation in some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense as of 18:00, Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

“Although it’s still to early to talk about the stabilization of the situation, the intensity of bombardment registered since midnight has significantly weakened. The adversary is attempting to advance positions during the whole day with the use of special purpose units, primarily in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. The Armenian Armed Forces continue fully implementing their combat tasks”, Torosyan said.

“The reports about the casualties of the Armenian side are being checked.

Starting from midnight till now the Azerbaijani units continue targeting the border settlements and civilian infrastructure. The Defense Ministry will continue regularly making official statements about the developments. The Ministry calls on to follow exclusively the official news, refrain from traveling to the combat zone, moreover, publishing videos from that territories”, he stated.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.