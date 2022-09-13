India calls upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities - foreign ministry spokesperson 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. India has seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and calls upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities, Indian Foreign Ministry’s Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to media queries.

"We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on 12/13 September 2022. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities.

We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution”, the spokesperson said.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.