Armenian President calls on international partners to force Azerbaijan to refuse from violent practices 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan issued a statement, calling on the international partners of Armenia to condemn the latest Azerbaijani encroachments and provocations against the sovereign territory of Armenia and in accordance with the norms of international law, to force Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership to refuse from the practice of the threat of using force and unleashing violence, the Presidential Office said.

The statement reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear people,

On September 13 the Azerbaijani armed forces launched large-scale military operations along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, bombarding the Armenian positions, civilian settlements and infrastructure with the use of artillery, UAVs and large caliber weapons, as a result of which the Armenian side has dozens of losses and wounded, buildings and structures were significantly damaged.

I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of our killed servicemen, wish tenacity, and to the wounded - a speedy recovery.

I apply to the international partners of Armenia to condemn the encroachments and provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, calling on to force the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the norms of international law, to refuse from the practice of threat of use of force and unleashing of violence.

I expect our partners of the CSTO, the UN Security Council, the respective structures of the OSCE and the international community will give an adequate and addressed assessment to Azerbaijan’s gross violation of the fundamental principle of the international law - the territorial integrity, and its aggression aimed at distorting the peace agenda.

I urge our citizens, all political forces, parties and public structures in Armenia to understand the seriousness and the imperative of the moment, leave aside the political disagreements and contradictions and jointly, unconditionally stand by the Armenian Armed Forces and the public unity.

Our homeland needs unity and defense, and in this situation we all should be united by the sacred work of protecting our country, ensuring the inviolability of borders, the sovereignty and security”.