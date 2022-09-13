Rep. Adam Schiff to introduce resolution in Congress calling for Azerbaijan to cease attacks on Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Adam Schiff will introduce Congressional resolution calling for Azerbaijan to immediately cease its attacks on Armenia and Artsakh.

“In the coming days, I plan to introduce a resolution in Congress calling for Azerbaijan to immediately cease their attacks on Armenia and Artsakh, underscoring the importance of Armenia’s sovereignty, and demanding a full prohibition on US assistance to Azerbaijan”, Adam Schiff said as reported by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.