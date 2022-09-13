MEP calls for stopping partnership with Aliyev’s criminal regime 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament from France François-Xavier Bellamy strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Armenia during his speech in the European Parliament on September 13.

The MEP said that during the large-scale military attack against Armenia, Azerbaijan has actively bombarded different towns and villages of Armenia, moreover, not only military, but also civilian facilities, which resulted in dozens of casualties on the Armenian side.

“Nothing, nothing can justify this aggression. Two years ago, again violating all rules of the international law, Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, attacked Nagorno Karabakh. This time Azerbaijan is already attacking the sovereign territory of Armenia”, the MEP said.

He reminded that when Russia launched military operations against Ukraine, the EP quickly condemned it, and he called to do the same “over the attack launched yesterday evening by Mr. Aliyev’s regime”.

“Madam President, please respect the voice of our parliament in this emergency situation. Our decisive stance could prevent this war and stop Azerbaijan to do its plans. Let’s stop the partnership with this criminal regime and take respective measures and impose effective sanctions. Let’s convene a session of the UN Security Council immediately…

We are obliged to take these steps first of all, standing by the Armenian people, whom we express our sorrow for their deprivations and losses”, the MEP said.