After Armenia’s appeal, CSTO Permanent Council discusses proposals of possible launch of mechanisms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expressed deep concern over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and discussed the proposals on the possible launch of CSTO mechanisms for resolving the situation, the CSTO Secretariat said in a statement.

The CSTO Secretariat leadership and the Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov participated in the emergency session of the permanent council initiated by Armenia.

Armenia’s Permanent Representative at the CSTO Viktor Biyagov briefed the council on the developments at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and notified about the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s application.

At least 49 Armenian troops were killed and three civilians were wounded when Azerbaijan launched a major attack in several directions against Armenia 00:05 September 13. Both military and civilian infrastructure were hit. In some directions the Azeri troops continue attempts to advance.