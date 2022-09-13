Armenian PM, Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss Azerbaijani aggression 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian foreign minister’s special representative Igor Khovaev, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Armenia’s sovereign territory, as well as issues relating to overcoming the current situation. The preservation of peace and stability in the region was highlighted.

A broad range of issues relating to settling the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed during the meeting.

PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the institute of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the use of its experience in accordance with its international mandate.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.