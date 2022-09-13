Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Macron calls for respect towards Armenia’s territorial integrity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron called for strict adherence to the ceasefire and respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity.

France will convey the situation to the UN Security Council, where it is currently presiding, the French presidency said in a statement.

President Macron is ready to support the sides in order for all issues relating to or stemming from the conflict to be resolved exclusively through negotiations.

“He will continue actively supporting this together with all partners and interested parties,” the presidency said.








