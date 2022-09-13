Situation in Gegharkunik and Vardenis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation remains tense in the Province of Gegharkunik and the town of Vardenis.

Vardenis town hall spokesperson Edgar Petrosyan denied reports that the town of Vardenis itself was hit. “The town wasn’t bombed neither today nor yesterday. Only the border villages were hit with shells, in Sotk, Kut and Norabak. The bombardment of villages has stopped, these are only at the border. There is no panic in the town, residents of the settlements which the adversary bombarded have been evacuated,” Petrosyan said, adding that the schools and kindergartens in Vardenis are closed today.

Meanwhile, Gegharkunik Mayor Karen Sargsyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service that intense battles are taking place in Sotk and Verin Shorzha sections. “There are at least 43 wounded troops as of 15:00-16:00. We had 4 killed troops as of this morning,” he said.