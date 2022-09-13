US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group arrives in Baku 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair Philip T. Reeker arrived in Baku, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

The visit aims at discussing the US support to the diplomatic efforts aimed at settling the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Prior to the visit to Azerbaijan, the American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Armenia where he met with senior officials, again discussing the US support to the efforts of achieving lasting peace, as well as the Armenia-Turkey normalization.