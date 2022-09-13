Armenian FM briefs Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group on Azeri aggression

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On September 13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Special Representative of Foreign Minister of Russia on the issues of supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to Igor Khovaev the situation resulting from the aggression unleashed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia at midnight on September 13, underlining the need for a targeted and adequate response to Azerbaijan's actions. At the same time, Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan is grossly torpedoing the efforts of the Armenian side to establish peace in the region with its attempts to achieve its expansionist goals by the use of force.

The interlocutors touched upon the initial agenda of the meeting, i.e. the issues related to the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized that, especially in the current situation, the Armenian side expects the active involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the Co-Chair countries.