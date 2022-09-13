EU’s Special Representative to travel to Yerevan and Baku to work on preventing further escalation 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has asked EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar to travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan to work on preventing further escalation, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

“I am in contact with both leaders, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. Josep Borrell has asked EU Special Representative Klaar to travel to Baku and Yerevan to work on preventing further escalation”, Charles Michel tweeted.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.