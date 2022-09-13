Armenian cenbank revises growth projection from 4,9% to 12,9%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia revised predictions of economic growth from 4,9% to 12,9%, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan said at a news conference.

“We’ve significantly changed our forecast. We predict 12,9% growth instead of the previous 4,9% prediction,” he said.

He said this is due to demand. There are massive differences in services and construction sectors, with some differences in industry as well. “This is also the reason why today we have a situation when not only prices of non-food products are growing but also of services,” he added.