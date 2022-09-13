Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Armenian cenbank revises growth projection from 4,9% to 12,9%

Armenian cenbank revises growth projection from 4,9% to 12,9%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia revised predictions of economic growth from 4,9% to 12,9%, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan said at a news conference.

“We’ve significantly changed our forecast. We predict 12,9% growth instead of the previous 4,9% prediction,” he said.

He said this is due to demand. There are massive differences in services and construction sectors, with some differences in industry as well. “This is also the reason why today we have a situation when not only prices of non-food products are growing but also of services,” he added.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]