Armenian Ombudswoman presents consequences of Azerbaijani attack to international partners

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS.The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia, Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held an online briefing with the heads of diplomatic missions, and representatives of international organizations accredited in Armenia regarding the situation of border communities of the Republic of Armenia as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani attack.

In particular, the Defender presented the factual data collected by the her office regarding the aggression of the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia, including the facts and evidence of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Defender had separate briefings with the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms. Dunya Mijatović and the co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia and the secretariat, presenting the situation.

During the briefings, the Defender Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan emphasized that the Azerbaijani actions are essentially a direct aggressive attack on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, as well as has endangered the life and security of Armenian peaceful population and jeopardized the enjoyment of other fundamental rights. The Defender assured the international partners that she will regularly provide information about the ongoing situation and asked the interlocutors to adequately assess the current events.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.