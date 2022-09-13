Armenia’s Health Ministry presents facts of Azerbaijan's targeting of ambulances, healthcare facilities to WHO

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The targeting of ambulances and healthcare facilities by the Azerbaijani armed forces is a crime, a gross violation of the international humanitarian law and international conventions, Armenia’s Ministry of Healthcare said in a statement.

The Ministry said that these facts have been presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) and with all possible international channels, with an expectation that this aggression will be condemned and will receive an adequate assessment.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.