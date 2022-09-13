French delegates at EPP group call for immediate actions to prevent another war
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. French delegates in the EPP group of the European Parliament are calling for condemning the criminal aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia.
“We must condemn the criminal aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia last night. France and Europe must urgently take action to prevent another war,” it said.
- 15:56 Armenia to apply to ECHR over Azerbaijani aggression
- 15:43 French delegates at EPP group call for immediate actions to prevent another war
- 15:34 Azerbaijani aggression is a manifestation of state level policy of xenophobia against Armenia - EAFJD
- 15:30 Azerbaijan had pre-planned the attack, says Armenian prosecution
- 15:12 MEP Loucas Fourlas calls on EU to intervene and urge Azerbaijan to stop brutal attacks on Armenia
- 15:02 Armenia initiates OSCE Permanent Council special meeting over Azerbaijani attack
- 14:57 Draft statement of Parliament demands urgent actions from CSTO
- 14:55 Azerbaijan continues attempts to advance into Armenia in several directions
- 14:48 Georgia to make all effort for preserving peace and stability in region – PM Garibashvili tells PM Pashinyan
- 14:33 NATO calls for immediate cessation of hostilities
- 14:29 Putin takes all efforts to de-escalate situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Kremlin
- 14:20 Not a time for toothless statements calling for restraint from “both sides” – MEP Kaljurand condemns Azeri attack
- 14:08 Pashinyan administration plans 240% increase of military salaries
- 14:06 CSTO initiates launch procedure of border situation resolution mechanism after Armenia’s request for help
- 13:56 France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council – Reuters
- 13:33 Armenia and Azerbaijan reach ceasefire through Russia’s efforts – says Federation Council MP
- 13:18 Moscow confirms receiving Armenia’s request for help amid Azeri attack
- 13:14 Progress achieved on diplomatic path must not be squandered – OSCE Polish Chairmanship
- 13:03 Armenia has all required financial resources to buy defensive weaponry
- 12:46 Armenian FM, Deputy Secretary General of CSTO discuss prospects of launching existing mechanisms
- 12:29 We don’t plan to give corridor to anyone through territory of Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 12:27 URGENT: Three Armenian civilians wounded by Azeri bombardments
- 12:25 Azerbaijan prepares to raise some issues during delimitation, demarcation - PM
- 12:22 Armenian FM notifies Lavrov on appealing to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council for stopping Azeri attack
- 12:06 Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate peace also over principles proposed by Armenia – PM
15:49, 09.08.2022
3396 views We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
15:23, 09.10.2022
2988 views U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
14:16, 09.07.2022
2821 views STARMUS VI: By studying Mars we learn about Earth – NASA engineer Arbi Karapetian
15:36, 09.06.2022
2661 views 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
21:09, 09.08.2022
2586 views World Council of Churches 11th Assembly appeals to UN, EU and Azerbaijan for immediate release of Armenian POWs