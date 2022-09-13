Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

French delegates at EPP group call for immediate actions to prevent another war

French delegates at EPP group call for immediate actions to prevent another war

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. French delegates in the EPP group of the European Parliament are calling for condemning the criminal aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

“We must condemn the criminal aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia last night. France and Europe must urgently take action to prevent another war,” it said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]