MEP Loucas Fourlas calls on EU to intervene and urge Azerbaijan to stop brutal attacks on Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of European Parliament Loucas Fourlas, the head of the EP friendship group with Armenia condemned the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

“The EP friendship group with Armenia condemns in the strongest words possible the Azerbaijani attack this early morning of Armenia. We call upon the EU and Josep Borrel to intervene as soon as possible and urge Azerbaijan to stop this brutal attacks,” Fourlas tweeted.