Armenia initiates OSCE Permanent Council special meeting over Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At 19:00, September 13, a special session of the OSCE Permanent Council will take place at the initiative of Armenia, foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

At least 49 Armenian troops were killed and three civilians were wounded when Azerbaijan launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia 00:05 September 13.








