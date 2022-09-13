Azerbaijan continues attempts to advance into Armenia in several directions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline continues to be extremely tense as of 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“Despite a significant decrease of the intensity of bombardment, the adversary continues attempts to advance positions, namely in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. The detachments of the Armed Forces of Armenia continue to fully implement their combat objectives,” the ministry said.