Draft statement of Parliament demands urgent actions from CSTO

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A draft statement of the National Assembly of Armenia is demanding the CSTO to urgently take actions stemming from obligations assumed under the Collective Security Treaty to preserve the territorial integrity of Armenia. The statement is also appealing to Russia to swiftly implement obligations enshrined in bilateral treaties between Armenia and Russia.

The statement notes that at 00:05, September 13, Azerbaijan launched artillery and UAV bombardment in several directions targeting Armenian positions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Both military and civilian infrastructures were hit. In some directions the Azerbaijani troops attempted to advance into sovereign territory of Armenia.

“In this situation we are expressing our full support to the Armenian Armed Forces in their sacred duty of protecting Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. We call on all political forces, all our countrymen regardless of political stances, to remain calm and unite around our military. Our homeland needs a united and strong defense,” the draft statement reads. The draft was presented during the parliament session.

The statement calls on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan in a strong and targeted manner for its aggression against Armenia which constitute gross violation of the UN Charter prohibiting the use of force or the threat of force against territorial integrity.

“We expect from the United Nations Security Council an urgent discussion of the current situation and implementation of actions stemming from the situation,” the draft statement reads.