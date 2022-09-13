Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Georgia to make all effort for preserving peace and stability in region – PM Garibashvili tells PM Pashinyan

Georgia to make all effort for preserving peace and stability in region – PM Garibashvili tells PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

PM Pashinyan presented the situation which resulted from the Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Garibashvili attached importance to preserving peace and stability in the region, adding that Georgia will make all efforts to contribute to this.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]