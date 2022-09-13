Not a time for toothless statements calling for restraint from “both sides” – MEP Kaljurand condemns Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Parliament’s Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus MEP Marina Kaljurand issued a statement on the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia.

“I strongly condemn last night’s large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Intensive artillery shelling and UAV attacks have been reported, targeting the Armenian provinces of Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik and leaving an as yet unknown number of casualties,” the MEP said, noting that this new aggression follows Baku’s serious breaches of the ceasefire on the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact in March and August, taking advantage of the global and regional situation created by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“I call on the international community, and in particular the European Union, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response. This is not a time for toothless statements calling for restraint from “both sides”. I recall that only two weeks ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed in Brussels to start working on a draft peace treaty within a month. I urge Baku not to waste this historic opportunity and to return to the negotiating table without delay.”