CSTO initiates launch procedure of border situation resolution mechanism after Armenia’s request for help

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO Secretariat, together with the CSTO Joint Staff, initiated the work of launching CSTO mechanisms for resolving the situation after Armenia officially applied for help following Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack.

“In the night of September 13, 2022 heavy fighting took place between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the use of heavy armaments and UAVs, which resulted in deaths and injuries. We find the use of force to be inadmissible. Only political-diplomatic methods must be used for resolving disputes, and agreements enshrined in the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

We highly appreciate Russia’s mediation efforts in preserving the ceasefire in the line of contact from 09:00, September 13,” the CSTO said in a statement.

The organization offered condolences to the families of those who died and wished speedy recovery to those wounded.