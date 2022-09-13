France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council – Reuters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, Reuters reported citing a statement from the office of President Emmanuel Macron.

Azerbaijan launched a major attack on Armenia from several directions shortly after midnight September 13.

Both civilian and military infrastructure in Armenia were targeted by Azeri bombardments.

As of Tuesday morning the Armenian military said that at least 49 troops were killed. 3 civilians were wounded.