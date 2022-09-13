Armenia and Azerbaijan reach ceasefire through Russia’s efforts – says Federation Council MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council Grigory Karasin said that Yerevan and Baku reached a ceasefire agreement through Russia’s efforts.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Karasin said that the ceasefire was able to be achieved after the phone conversation between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as thanks to the work of the Russian foreign ministry.

Karasin added that in context of the escalation of the situation at the border between the two countries there is a lot of work to be done because Armenia has officially invoked the CSTO.