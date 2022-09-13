Moscow confirms receiving Armenia’s request for help amid Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Moscow hopes that the agreement to establish a ceasefire starting 10:00 Yerevan time on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be implemented entirely, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It expressed extreme concern regarding the drastic escalation of the situation in the night of September 13.

“We call on the sides to refrain from further escalations, display restraint and strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime in accordance with the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and 2021 November 26 trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. We maintain close contact with Baku and Yerevan. We received an application from the leadership of Armenia requesting assistance in resolving the situation in accordance with existing bilateral treaties and in terms of the CSTO. We expect that the agreement which was reached with Russian mediation on establishing a ceasefire from 09:00 Moscow time September 13 will be realized entirely,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

It added that all disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be resolved exclusively through political-diplomatic means, while border issues must be solved as part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commission with consultative support from Russia.