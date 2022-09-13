Armenia has all required financial resources to buy defensive weaponry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has all financial resources to buy necessary defensive weaponry: there are countries who are ready to sell weapons to Armenia, but there are some who aren’t, and in addition there is an issue of transport, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament when asked by lawmaker Sergey Bagratyan whether any country could bar Armenia from acquiring weapons to defend itself from Azeri aggression.

“Your question is actually made of 4 components. First is the financial component, second is the political, third is the technical, and fourth is the transport. And when we talk about acquiring weapons and ammunition we must say for the record that it is comprised of these 4 components. Today Armenia has all financial resources to buy the required defensive weapons and ammunition. The second component is the political one: naturally not all countries are ready to sell weapons to Armenia, but there are countries that are ready. But there are also countries who aren’t ready for the fact that Armenia will buy weapons from the country which is willing to sell,” Pashinyan said.

Regarding the technical issue, the PM said there are certain countries who want to sell weapons to Armenia but they don’t have the required weapons due to the most various objective and subjective reasons. “For example their industrial volumes and orders are arranged for many years ahead and they have to fulfill some contract obligations also for domestic needs and not losing their position in the market,” Pashinyan said.

In terms of transport, the PM noted that unfortunately Armenia doesn’t have access to sea.

He added that although financial resources aren’t unlimited but they are sufficient to significantly raise defensibility.