We don’t plan to give corridor to anyone through territory of Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is distorting the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement and is speaking about having a corridor through the territory of Armenia, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“Our position has been and continues to be the following: we don’t plant to give a corridor to anyone through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, but we accept and are even interested in opening and unblocking of roads through the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the logic that all countries of the region can use this road, including Armenia and Azerbaijan. If you remember the clause 9 of the November 9 statement mentions, the first sentence is about unblocking, unblocking of economic and transport connections and routes of the region, about opening and re-opening. You know that this subject is explained in the January 11, 2021 trilateral statement and it is recorded what actions must be done to implement clause 9 of the November 9 trilateral statement,” Pashinyan said.