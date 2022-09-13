Armenian FM notifies Lavrov on appealing to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council for stopping Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 13, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

FM Mirzoyan presented the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline following the large-scale Azerbaijani attack midnight September 13.

The FM notified Lavrov on Armenia’s actions, including appealing to Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council to stop the Azerbaijani aggression and eliminate its consequences.