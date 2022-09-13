Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate peace also over principles proposed by Armenia – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the reasons behind Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia.

In remarks delivered to parliament, Pashinyan said that all claims that Azerbaijan launched the attack in response to an alleged provocation by the Armenian military are fake.

“In the recent days you saw that the Azerbaijani side was constantly spreading reports in the information warfare genre on so-called attacks by the Armenian military, and the Defense Ministry was denying these reports because these claims were false,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan said the situation first of all is related to the Karabakh negotiations process.

“You all remember that in March of 2022 Azerbaijan presented five proposals regarding a peace treaty and proposed to sign a peace treaty based on this. Our response to that was the following: there is nothing unacceptable for us in these proposals, but we believe that these terms must be supplemented and based on these supplemented terms we are ready to negotiate and sign a peace treaty in case of agreeing over the respective points. Certainly, it seemed that there was an understanding around the subject, but over the course and namely during the Brussels meeting it turned out and it was explained that nevertheless Azerbaijan is refusing to negotiate also based on the principles presented by us. You remember that these principles contained several points. One of them was the preservation of the principles of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements, citing these principles and statements,” Pashinyan said.

The next important point related to the security and rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and the status stemming from it.

“Essentially, Azerbaijan’s position which is expressed and was expressed during the negotiations process is the following: they don’t want to discuss the Karabakh issue with Armenia because their stance is that the Karabakh issue is resolved or at least it is a domestic issue of Azerbaijan and they don’t want to discuss it with the Republic of Armenia,” the PM said.