Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 10%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 10%, the cenbank’s press service said.

The Lombard repo facility rate at 11,5%.

The Deposit facility rate at 8,5%. 

 








