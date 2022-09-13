Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 10%
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 10%, the cenbank’s press service said.
The Lombard repo facility rate at 11,5%.
The Deposit facility rate at 8,5%.
- 12:46 Armenian FM, Deputy Secretary General of CSTO discuss prospects of launching existing mechanisms
- 12:29 We don’t plan to give corridor to anyone through territory of Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 12:27 URGENT: Three Armenian civilians wounded by Azeri bombardments
- 12:25 Azerbaijan prepares to raise some issues during delimitation, demarcation - PM
- 12:22 Armenian FM notifies Lavrov on appealing to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council for stopping Azeri attack
- 12:06 Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate peace also over principles proposed by Armenia – PM
- 11:54 Iran’s connection with Armenia shouldn’t be jeopardized, Armenia’s security is important for Iran – President Raisi
- 11:41 CSTO Permanent Council meeting underway over Armenia’s appeal for help
- 11:35 Intensity of fighting decreases – PM
- 11:32 49 Armenian troops killed in Azeri attack
- 11:12 Any change of border with Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Iran – Tehran reiterates
- 11:05 Charles Michel expresses readiness to make efforts to prevent further escalation in South Caucasus
- 11:02 Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated – French senator
- 11:01 Artsakh calls on int’l community to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression and refrain from untargeted appeals
- 10:54 Azerbaijani attack on Armenia: EU in “close contact” with sides to contribute to de-escalation – Toivo Klaar
- 10:47 There is no military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – US Mission to OSCE
- 10:36 “Total lie” - Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on opening fire in Martuni
- 10:30 Armenian, Russian defense ministers reach agreement to take necessary steps to stabilize situation
- 10:28 Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance
- 10:28 Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention condemns war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against Armenia
- 10:25 Sotk town hall, homes hit by Azeri shelling
- 10:20 Prime Minister Pashinyan to address Parliament
- 10:16 Speaker to present draft statement of parliament on Azeri attack
- 10:15 Lawmakers observe minute of silence in honor of fallen troops
