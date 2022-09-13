Iran’s connection with Armenia shouldn’t be jeopardized, Armenia’s security is important for Iran – President Raisi

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pashinyan conveyed details on Azerbaijan’s aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia.

President Raisi said that a new war in South Caucasus region is unacceptable and that Iran is closely following the developments. President Raisi emphasized that all conflicts in the region must be resolved peacefully and that Iran’s position on the territorial integrity of states is clear.

Raisi recalled Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomenei’s remarks that the connection between Armenia and Iran must not be jeopardized and that the connection routes must be under the sovereignty of the states. President Raisi said that Iran is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region and that Armenia’s security is important for Iran.