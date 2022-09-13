CSTO Permanent Council meeting underway over Armenia’s appeal for help

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is now holding a Permanent Council session over Armenia’s appeal for support after Azerbaijan launched the attack, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

He said the government decided to appeal to the CSTO as a result of discussion at the Security Council. “On the occasion of this appeal a permanent council session is now underway at the CSTO. We’ve also appealed to Russia based on the 1997 Treaty of friendship and mutual help. And we have decided to appeal to the UN Security Council so that the situation is urgently discussed,” Pashinyan said.