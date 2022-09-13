Intensity of fighting decreases – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The intensity of the military operations which began as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation has decreased, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“Essentially, as of this moment the intensity of the combat operations has decreased, but the Azerbaijani attacks continue in one or two directions. The Defense Ministry and the General Staff are assessing the situation, assessing the losses, the clarified information will be officially released,” Pashinyan added.

Pashinyan said he convened a Security Council meeting as soon as he was briefed on the situation and that the session lasted until sunrise.