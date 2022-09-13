Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Any change of border with Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Iran – Tehran reiterates

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Iran has again announced that any change in its borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan would be unacceptable for them.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that Iran is closely following the developments and spoke about respecting the territorial integrity of the two countries, according to IRNA.

He added that Iran is ready to provide any help to resolve disputes between the two neighboring countries.

 








