Charles Michel expresses readiness to make efforts to prevent further escalation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Charles Michel was briefed in detail on the situation as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Michel said that there is no alternative to peace and stability in the region and expressed readiness to make efforts to prevent further escalation.