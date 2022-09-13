Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated – French senator

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. French Senator Valérie Boyer issued a statement on the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Boyer said that the scenario of the 2020 44-Day war is being repeated, and that this time as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardments the territorial integrity of sovereign Armenia has been breached in Syunik and elsewhere.

She said that a “united and immediate international reaction” is needed.