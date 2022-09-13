Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Azerbaijani attack on Armenia: EU in “close contact” with sides to contribute to de-escalation – Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The EU is in close contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan to contribute to de-escalation, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar tweeted after Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on Armenia.

"The fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijan border & the reported intense shelling need to stop immediately. The EU is in close contact with the sides to contribute to de-escalation," Klaar tweeted.








