There is no military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – US Mission to OSCE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said that Azerbaijani strikes on civilian objects in Armenia are “unacceptable and must stop immediately”.

“Hostilities along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and reported strikes on civilian objects in Armenia are unacceptable and must stop immediately. There is no military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh; diplomacy must prevail,” Michael Carpenter tweeted.

Azerbaijani forces launched a major artillery bombardment and UAV attack on Armenia in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk starting 00:05 September 13.

Fighting continued as of 08:00.

Armenian military forces are taking countermeasures as the Azeri forces attempt to advance into Armenia.