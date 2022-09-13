Armenian, Russian defense ministers reach agreement to take necessary steps to stabilize situation
10:30, 13 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoygu, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
Minister Papikyan presented to his Russian counterpart the situation which is created as a result of Azerbaijan’s major aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia.
Papikyan and Shoygu reached an agreement to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | AMP Version