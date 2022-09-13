Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention condemns war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention condemned the war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against Armenia.

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued a statement, saying:

“We condemn the war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against the Republic of Armenia & Armenian people. Despite agreements for a ceasefire, Azerbaijan’s general rhetoric by its government indicates a continuous intent to destroy Armenian identity & territory.⁣

The current bombing of Armenia’s borders constitute an international crime & must be condemned by the world. NATO, Russia, & Iran must each defend Armenian territory & pressure Azerbaijan & Turkey to end their genocidal assaults on the Armenian people.⁣

Military aid to these countries must stop, immediately. Turkey must cease their genocidal attacks on Armenia or be expelled from NATO.⁣

The world cannot stand by & allow Armenians to, once again, be destroyed. The world must act immediately to prevent genocide against Armenians by isolating & sanctioning Azerbaijan.⁣

The world must focus on the Southern Caucasus region as the Armenian people are suffering from rampant anti-Armenian sentiment & a continuous genocide.”

“The Lemkin Institute calls on @potus Sec. #AntonyBlinken, @berniesanders @antonioguterres @unitednations @amnesty @usembarmenia #USEmbassyAzerbaijan & others to act immediately & address #Azeri attacks against Armenians,” the institute tweeted.

“The Lemkin Institute also commends Representative Adam Schiff for acknowledging Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia & for calling for the United States to cease aid to Azerbaijan.”