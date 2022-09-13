Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Sotk town hall, homes hit by Azeri shelling

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The town hall building in Sotk has been damaged from the Azerbaijani shelling, and several other houses were burnt or damaged from the shooting, the Sotk Mayor Sevak Khachatryan said in a statement and shared images.

“The shelling continues at this moment,” he added.

 








