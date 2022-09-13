Sotk town hall, homes hit by Azeri shelling
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The town hall building in Sotk has been damaged from the Azerbaijani shelling, and several other houses were burnt or damaged from the shooting, the Sotk Mayor Sevak Khachatryan said in a statement and shared images.
“The shelling continues at this moment,” he added.
- 11:12 Any change of border with Armenia and Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Iran – Tehran reiterates
- 11:05 Charles Michel expresses readiness to make efforts to prevent further escalation in South Caucasus
- 11:02 Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated – French senator
- 11:01 Artsakh calls on int’l community to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression and refrain from untargeted appeals
- 10:54 Azerbaijani attack on Armenia: EU in “close contact” with sides to contribute to de-escalation – Toivo Klaar
- 10:47 There is no military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – US Mission to OSCE
- 10:36 “Total lie” - Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on opening fire in Martuni
- 10:30 Armenian, Russian defense ministers reach agreement to take necessary steps to stabilize situation
- 10:28 Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance
- 10:28 Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention condemns war of aggression that Azerbaijan is committing against Armenia
- 10:25 Sotk town hall, homes hit by Azeri shelling
- 10:20 Prime Minister Pashinyan to address Parliament
- 10:16 Speaker to present draft statement of parliament on Azeri attack
- 10:15 Lawmakers observe minute of silence in honor of fallen troops
- 10:07 Human Rights Defender gathers evidence of Azerbaijan’s targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure, ambulance vehicle
- 09:21 Situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively stable
- 08:30 URGENT: Azerbaijani forces continue attempts to advance into Armenia
- 08:26 European Stocks up - 12-09-22
- 08:24 US stocks up - 12-09-22
- 08:23 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-22
- 08:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-09-22
- 08:20 Oil Prices Up - 12-09-22
- 07:36 Armenia officially appeals to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council
- 07:18 “The world must stand up to authoritarian brutality” – Senator Menendez condemns Azeri attack on Armenian towns
- 06:18 USA is concerned over attacks on civilian settlements of Armenia and calls for an end to hostilities
15:49, 09.08.2022
3383 views We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
15:23, 09.10.2022
2962 views U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
14:16, 09.07.2022
2815 views STARMUS VI: By studying Mars we learn about Earth – NASA engineer Arbi Karapetian
15:36, 09.06.2022
2657 views 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
21:09, 09.08.2022
2579 views World Council of Churches 11th Assembly appeals to UN, EU and Azerbaijan for immediate release of Armenian POWs