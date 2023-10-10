Prime Minister Pashinyan to address Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address parliament at 11:00, September 13, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan told lawmakers.

“At 11:00 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will come here. The Prime Minister will deliver a speech and will present the present situation. You will have the chance to ask questions,” Speaker Simonyan told Members of Parliament.