Speaker to present draft statement of parliament on Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said he will submit a draft statement of parliament regarding the Azerbaijani attack.

“In accordance with the respective article stipulated in the rules of procedure of National Assembly constitutional law, I will present a draft statement of the National Assembly regarding the Azerbaijani attack,” Simonyan said.

Azerbaijani forces launched a major artillery bombardment and UAV attack on Armenia in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk starting 00:05 September 13.

Fighting continued as of 08:00.

Armenian military forces are taking countermeasures as the Azeri forces attempt to advance into Armenia.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Armenian side has casualties but did not elaborate.