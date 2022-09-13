Lawmakers observe minute of silence in honor of fallen troops

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honor of the memory of the fallen troops of the Armenian Armed Forces in the latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said at the parliament session that there are casualties from the Armenian side after the Azerbaijani forces launched the attack in several directions against Armenia.

Simonyan proposed a minute of silence and said that the items on the agenda of the session will be debated later.