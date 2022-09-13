Human Rights Defender gathers evidence of Azerbaijan’s targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure, ambulance vehicle

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia is collecting evidence of targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure by Azerbaijani military forces during their aggression against Armenia which began on September 13.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a statement that it received facts that the Azerbaijani forces targeted ambulance vehicles which clearly displayed the ambulance markings. This fact is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention Additional Protocol I.

The ambulance vehicle hit by Azerbaijani shelling in Tchakaten is still in the same location and the crew escaped in time. Preliminary reports suggest that ambulance crews are unharmed.

The facts will be presented to organizations vested with international mandate and other actors.