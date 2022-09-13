Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

URGENT: Azerbaijani forces continue attempts to advance into Armenia

URGENT: Azerbaijani forces continue attempts to advance into Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. There are no significant changes in the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 08:00. Positional fighting continues in some parts of the border. The Azerbaijani forces are not ceasing their attempts to advance, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan said during a briefing.

“The adversary continues using artillery, mortar, UAVs and large caliber weapons in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure,” Torosyan added, noting that the military attachés of the diplomatic corps have been briefed on the situation and that the Azerbaijani military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the developments.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]