LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-22
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 September:
The price of aluminum down by 0.13% to $2283.00, copper price up by 1.26% to $7955.50, lead price up by 1.67% to $1949.00, nickel price up by 6.88% to $24577.00, tin price up by 1.40% to $21461.00, zinc price up by 0.92% to $3196.50, molybdenum price down by 0.31% to $35560.52, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:21 Situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively stable
- 08:30 URGENT: Azerbaijani forces continue attempts to advance into Armenia
- 08:26 European Stocks up - 12-09-22
- 08:24 US stocks up - 12-09-22
- 08:23 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-22
- 08:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-09-22
- 08:20 Oil Prices Up - 12-09-22
- 07:36 Armenia officially appeals to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council
- 07:18 “The world must stand up to authoritarian brutality” – Senator Menendez condemns Azeri attack on Armenian towns
- 06:18 USA is concerned over attacks on civilian settlements of Armenia and calls for an end to hostilities
- 06:02 FM Mirzoyan talks with Karen Donfried, emphasizes adequate response of international community to Azerbaijan’s actions
- 05:51 PM Pashinyan presents details about Azerbaijani aggression against Armenian sovereign territory to US Secretary of State
- 05:42 Positional fights are going on in some sections of the border. Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense
- 05:20 Ararat Mirzoyan informs Sergey Lavrov about the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia
- 04:57 This is an attack against internationally recognized Armenian settlements - US Congresswoman Jackie Speier
- 04:38 Armenia to apply to Russia, CSTO and UNSC over Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory
- 04:30 This is a gross violation of the ceasefire and a direct attack on Armenia's sovereignty. Adam Schiff
- 04:18 In some directions, the Azerbaijani units have taken actions for advancement of positions. Ministry of Defense
- 03:31 French President considers further escalation of tension unacceptable
- 03:07 As a result of Azerbaijani attack, the Armenian side suffered casualties
- 02:46 Pashinyan provides details about provocative, aggressive actions by Azerbaijan against sovereign territory of Armenia
- 02:14 Azerbaijan violates Armenia’s territorial integrity – French MP
- 02:04 Situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is relatively calm
- 01:54 Intense firefight continues after Azerbaijani attack
- 01:09 Azerbaijan launches massive artillery, drone bombardment of Armenian positions in Goris, Sotk and Jermuk
15:49, 09.08.2022
3370 views We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
15:23, 09.10.2022
2945 views U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
14:16, 09.07.2022
2804 views STARMUS VI: By studying Mars we learn about Earth – NASA engineer Arbi Karapetian
15:36, 09.06.2022
2645 views 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
21:09, 09.08.2022
2569 views World Council of Churches 11th Assembly appeals to UN, EU and Azerbaijan for immediate release of Armenian POWs