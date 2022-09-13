LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 September:

The price of aluminum down by 0.13% to $2283.00, copper price up by 1.26% to $7955.50, lead price up by 1.67% to $1949.00, nickel price up by 6.88% to $24577.00, tin price up by 1.40% to $21461.00, zinc price up by 0.92% to $3196.50, molybdenum price down by 0.31% to $35560.52, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.