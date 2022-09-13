“The world must stand up to authoritarian brutality” – Senator Menendez condemns Azeri attack on Armenian towns

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez condemned the Azerbaijani attack on Armenian towns.

Menendez retweeted a statement published on the official Senate Foreign Relations Committee account, saying: “Deeply concerned by reports of Azerbaijani attacks on Armenian territory. Shelling Armenian towns & innocent civilians is illegal & unacceptable. The world must stand up to authoritarian brutality. The US must end all security assistance to Azerbaijan now.

United States lawmakers Adam Schiff, David Valadao, Franck Pallone and Jackie Speier also earlier condemned the Azerbaijani attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia. As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately. "